Gautreaux, Carroll Louis
Jan 21, 1931 - Aug 8, 2019
Carrol Louis Gautreaux, 88, of Sarasota, died unexpectedly August 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 21, 1931 in New Iberia, LA, the son of Philip and Linda (Viator) Gautreau.
Carrol graduated from New Iberia Senior High, Class of 1949. Following graduation he began his career in sales and volunteered for the National Guard. He married Jeannette Rush in 1955. They were married until her death in 2008. He later moved to Morgan City, LA, where he was District Manager for Land and Marine Oil Field Rental (Tesoro), and after early retirement, worked for King Trucking as Sales Manager. He loved hunting, fishing, and golf. He was a fantastic dancer, had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger. Carrol was loved by all. His friends thought him to be one of the kindest people they ever knew.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce and his brother, Donald. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Steindorf (Tim) of Sarasota, FL and son, Carl (Rachel) of Lafayette, LA; his loving grandchildren, Lizzy Steindorf and Leah Gautreaux, and his step grandchild, Seth Edwards; his sisters, JoAnn Rushing and Linda Migues (Ted); three nieces and a nephew.
A Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30 am, preceded by a Rosary at 10 am, on August 24, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1900 Meadowood St., Sarasota, with Reverend Fr. Stéphane Dupré, FSSP, celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, Masses, for the repose of his soul, can be arranged through: Christ the King Catholic Church, 1900 Meadowood St., Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019