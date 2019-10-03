|
Dugger, Sr., Carson
Oct 04, 1931 - Sept 25, 2019
Carson went to be with the Lord September 25, 2019. Dugger was born in Savannah, Georgia the son of Lorena and Carson W. Dugger. Dugger served in the Air Force as a cable splicer for 22 1/2 years. After retirement he worked as a civilian cable splicer for 25 years. He was predeceased by his wife Louise (Paddock) Dugger and is survived by his wife Audrey Dugger, his daughter Peggy Gay (John), son Carson Dugger, Jr, granddaughters Michelle Dugger, Laura Crockett, grandson John Brent Gay and four great-granddaughters. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 October 19, 2019 at National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Road.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019