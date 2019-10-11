Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Boniface Episcopal Church
Siesta Key, FL
Cary Stinespring


1936 - 2019
Cary Stinespring Obituary
Stinespring, Cary
May 31, 1936 - October 1, 2019
Cary S. Stinespring of Sarasota was born on May 31, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA. Her parents were Ida Cary Smith and Edward Charles Smith. She spent her formative years in Ft. Thomas, KY, a suburb of Cincinnati. After high school, she graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in Art History. She married, became a homemaker, and raised her daughter Anne in Elkhart, Indiana, and Chicago. In the late 1980's, she moved to Sarasota, FL, to help care for her mother. Her favorite volunteer job was at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. She also was one of the founders of a popular social group, Palm Singles, that met at the Church of the Palms. She later became an active member of St. Boniface Episcopal Church. She loved cats, mystery books, classical music, and marine life. She is predeceased by her daughter Anne. She is survived by her son-in-law Richard Doyle, two grandsons, four great-grandchildren, all living in Michigan, and her sister Ginny Jamieson of Arizona.
A Memorial Service will be held at the St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Siesta Key, on October 23rd at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mote Marine Laboratory of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
