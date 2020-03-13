|
|
Chaisson, Caryl J.
Nov 30, 1938 - Mar 8, 2020
Caryl J. (Pratt) Chaisson, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, March 8, 2020, in Venice, FL., after a long and fearless battle with cancer.
Caryl was the first born to John and Jeannette Pratt of Amesbury, Massachusetts, graduated from Immaculate Conception, Newburyport and went on to Beauty school.
With an adventurous spirit, Caryl and her beloved husband Paul G. Chaisson became world travelers, made a move to England. Caryl made friends wherever she went. Following eight years in England, moved to Glen Burnie MD, then to Madrid, Spain for three years, returning to the USA and settled in Maryland.
Caryl and Paul, moved to North Port, FL. and recently to Venice, FL. Caryl participated in church activities to deepen her faith, enjoyed line dancing, reading, gardening and was an accomplished seamstress.
Caryl is survived by the love of her life, husband, Paul G. Chaisson. They were married for 60 years and continuously celebrated their love for each other. Caryl lives on through her children; Laurie Pierce, Amesbury, MA; Diane (Dave) Buckenheimer, Beaver, PA; and Paul (Jean) Chaisson, Glenwood, MD. She was a proud (great) grandmother and cherished her time with them, who include Andrea Kelley; David, Stephanie, and Kristi Buckenheimer; Kelly, Thomas, Monica, and John Chaisson. Great grandchildren include Camren Taylor and David J. Buckenheimer. Caryl also left behind two brothers; William (Patricia) Pratt, and Timothy Pratt, and had a special bond with her two sisters; Karen (Brent) Cronin, and Sheila (Steve) Ryan.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, from 4 to 7PM at Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL. On Monday, March 16, a Memorial Mass will take place at the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice at 10:30AM, and then Caryl will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30PM (arrive by 2:00PM).
Memorials may be made in Caryl's name to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, PO Box 23827, Tampa, FL., 33623-3287 or , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020