Self, Casey
September 18, 1936 - February 3, 2019
Casey Self, longtime Siesta Key resident, author, and counseling psychologist, peacefully passed into eternal life on February 3, 2019 in Iowa. She was 82.
Casey moved to Sarasota from Chicago in 1980 with her husband, Jim Thorpe, and three sons and established a private mental health and wellness counseling practice. Working closely with the Family Life Office of the Diocese of Venice, she created a second-marriage preparation program with Rev. Fr. Marty Benson and presented seminars on a variety of family life issues. Casey also provided professional development training in effectiveness, communications, and preventative healthcare for corporate clients.
Certified by the Supreme Court of the State of Florida, Casey served as a Family Mediator and Family Educator for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court in Sarasota, beginning in 1995. She wrote books on parenting and education for Prentice Hall and Kendall Hunt Publishers in addition to numerous articles for professional and general interest publications throughout her career. Casey's parenting book, You are Always in Our Hearts: A Book for Divorced Parents, is still used in programs across the country and in China.
Casey was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church on Siesta Key where she was a eucharistic minister and lector.
Born on September 18, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to J. Albert and Catherine O'Brien Murphy, Casey received her undergraduate degree in journalism from Drake University in Des Moines and a master's degree in counseling psychology from the Adler School of Professional Psychology (now Adler University) in Chicago.
In June 1963, Casey married R. James Thorpe of Chicago, Illinois at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines. Casey and Jim had three sons and lived in Iowa, Virginia, Japan, Maryland, Illinois and Sarasota, Florida.
Casey loved the Florida sunshine and long walks on Siesta Key's beautiful quartz sand beach with family and friends. She enjoyed participating in the sunset flag ceremony held by Navy Captain Ralph Styles on Ocean Boulevard near Siesta Key Village and celebrating many happy family gatherings at the beach with her three sons, Chris Thorpe, Jim (Joan) Thorpe, and Terry Thorpe, two cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Katherine Thorpe, and many dear siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Friday, June 7 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 24 to June 2, 2019