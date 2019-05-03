|
|
Scriven, Catherine Anne Colleran
Jul 24, 1944 - Apr 27, 2019
Catherine passed away on April 27th, 2019 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her husband, Paul Scriven of 54 years, and two adult daughters Kimberly Ann of Venice and Lisa Marie, as well as Lisa's two children Jennifer and Daniel who reside in Mansfield, MA. Catherine was the youngest of eight children born in Galway, Ireland. She is survived by her brother Sean Colleran who still resides in Galway. She came to America in 1960 and had a long and fruitful career as a Human Resource Manager in both Massachusetts and in Dublin, Ireland. During her working life she was responsible for hiring hundreds of technical resources for a variety of Fortune 500 companies. Upon retiring to Venice, Florida, Catherine became an avid golfer and continued to play for quite a few years. There are no current plans for services in Venice, however; they will be announced at a later time. Catherine's wish was to have her ashes returned to her place of birth where most of her siblings are located. She is at peace and will be missed by all.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 3 to May 5, 2019