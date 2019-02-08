|
Erickson, Catherine "Cappy"
Feb 25,1926 - Feb 4,2019
Cappy passed away peacefully in Minnesota with her loving husband of 71 years, Gunn, at her side. Cappy was born in Rochester, MN on February 25, 1926 to Horace and Mae Doty. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1944 and raised five sons there. In retirement, Cappy and Gunn lived in Venice FL in the Bay Indies for 20 years from 1986 - 2006 before returning to Minnesota.
Cappy is survived by her husband, Odean "Gunn" Erickson; sons Peter (Jan), Gunnar (Susan), Chris (Nancy), Jason (Debbie) and Ford (Lisa); eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on February 17 at the Johanna Shores Care Center in Arden Hills, MN.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019