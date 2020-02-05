|
Sanders, Catherine M.
Aug. 26, 1924 - Jan. 29, 2020
Catherine M. Sanders, 95, of Sarasota, FL, passed peacefully from this life on Jan. 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2504 Gillespie Ave., Sarasota, FL 34234. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Catherine leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Sheila Sanders, Brenda Sanders-Evans, Gail (Nathan) Coon, and Miralyn (Steve) Gleason; daughters-in-law, Carolyn Moses and Diane Sanders; 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020