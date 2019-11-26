|
Mapp, Catherine Michel
Jul. 21, 1956 - Nov. 20, 2019
Cathe's journey began on July 21, 1956 in Arbutus Maryland. In 1971 the Mapp family moved to Sarasota Florida, where she met the love of her life Rande. She worked for 25 years as a loving and devoted guidance counselor. Cathe had a heart for connecting with children. In addition to being the Co-Founder of Used Stuff, she was an avid gator fan, a crazy parrot head and the queen of holiday decorating. She had a love for traveling and was always excited to get back on the road. Cathe was called home to heaven on November 20, 2019.
Cathe is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rande Robbins, son Christopher, daughter Sarah, mother Kay, brother Tim, sister Sharon and grandchildren, Alea Lopes, Bella and Quinn Robbins.
The Mass Service will be held at St. Michaels the Archangel Catholic Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12pm, followed by the Celebration of Life at the Gator Club at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Embracing Our Differences and Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019