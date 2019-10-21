Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Bourbon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine R. Bourbon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine R. Bourbon Obituary
Bourbon, Catherine R.
Dec. 28, 1936 - Oct. 19, 2019
Catherine R. Bourbon, nee Harty, age 82 of Sarasota Florida, formally of Chicago, passed away on October 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
She was a devoted wife to the late Wilbur F. Bourbon and a dedicated mother to Karen (Peter) Hermes; Janet (Rocky) Fasanella; Lawrence (Nancy); Mary Catherine (Peter) Delneky; Daniel (Laura); Michael (Stacy) and the late Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Peter, Mark, Beth, Kate, Jemma, Megan, Renee, Joey, Matthew, Bridget, William, Charlie, Molly, Pete, Andrew, Stephanie, Tommy, Mary Claire, Danny, Michelle, Grace, Joshua and Henry. Great-Grandmother to 13. Loving cousin and friend to Patricia A. Campbell. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Catherine loved her family and her friends, playing Bingo, Poker and Pinochle as well as posting her adventures on social media.
She will be greatly missed and at her request, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Catherine's final wish was for memorial donations to be made to the in memory of her late husband, Wilbur F. Bourbon.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now