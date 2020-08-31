1/1
Cathy Lynn Benner
1959-2020
CATHY LYNN BENNER
Dec 4, 1959 - Aug 18, 2020

Cathy Lynn Benner of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully at Orchid Cove Nursing Home, on August 18th, 2020, at the age of 60 years. Cathy, also known as ""Lynn,"" was born on December 4th, 1959 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania growing up in a family with 2 siblings. Cathy graduated from the Lancaster Public School System, Lancaster Pennsylvania. Cathy was the daughter of Lewis and Laura Benner, both who have preceded her in death, losing her mother in March 2019 and her father in October 2019. She grew up in a loving military family embarking on a 20-year, multi-state and foreign country adventure as her father served his country in the Air Force.
Cathy was involved in Special Olympics receiving medals in swimming and standing broad jump events. Cathy enjoyed dressing up in all her favorite Disney princess dresses and watching her favorite Disney movies. Cathy was involved in various events at the clubhouse in Camelot Lakes where she enjoyed dressing up in costumes and dancing in the shows that were performed on stage. She loved coloring, drawing, and singing along to her favorite karaoke music. Cathy looked forward with excitement to her birthday and Christmas every year. She was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by: Lewis & Bonnie Benner, Jr. – Brother & Sister-in-law – Bradenton, Fl; Jeffery & Carole Benner – Brother & Sister-in-law – Palmyra, Pa; Charles & Connie Benner – Uncle & Aunt – Lake Wales, Fl; Beverly Benner – Aunt – Enola, PA; James & Diana Darrell – Uncle & Aunt – East Hampton, NY; Rachel & Gary Schellinger – Aunt & Uncle – Sarasota, Fl; Aunt of Valerie Graybill, Jeffery Benner, Jr, Jeremy Benner, Laura Martin, and Brian Martin. Great Aunt of Cassidy and Kathryn Graybill, Riley and Aaron Benner, and Lucas White.

An internment service is being planned for a later date at The Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics at
give.specialolympics.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
