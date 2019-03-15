|
|
Mullen, Celine M.
Sept. 19, 1926 - Mar. 13, 2019
Celine M. Mullen, 92, formerly of Marseille, France, died March 13, 2019.
Services will be on Tuesday, March 19th, 1:30 pm at St. Martha Catholic Church. Burial will be private at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
She is predeceased by her husband, John C. Mullen, and a son Dennis E. Mullen. Survivors include a son, John C. Mullen, Jr., 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Toale Brothers Funeral Home Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019