|
|
Marks, Chad
n Ju - 12/11/19
Chad Garrett Marks, 34, of Sarasota, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Chad was born on June 10, 1985, in Worcester, MA. He graduated from Worcester Vocational High school in 2003. He was a skilled craftsman and worked at Armortech for the past 2 years with his good friend Alan Ashby.
He was a wonderful father and loved spending time with his children, Ava, Cole, and Christopher. He had a huge heart and was one of the kindest people in the world. He was a generous husband, son, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Sarah, his daughter Ava and his son Cole all of Sarasota, and his son Christopher Keddie of Delaware; His father William Marks, Sr and his mother Michelle Dipalermo; 2 brothers, William Marks, Jr. and Joel Marks; His grandmother Judith Stolberg, His mother-in-law Jean Baril and her husband Michael, his father-in-law Robert Pong, his sister-in-law Samantha Pong and several nephews.
Services will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, December 17, in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church of Bradenton. 603 11th St. W, Bradenton, FL with a private reception in the Fellowship Hall to follow. A private family internment service will be planned in the spring in MA.
Contributions in memory of Chad may be made to the Facebook fundraiser "For the Wife and 2 Children of Chad Marks." Donations are also being accepted by check for The Ava and Cole Marks Scholarship Fund c/o Laura Marcoux 6231 Medici Ct #106 Sarasota FL 34243.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019