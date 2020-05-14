Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charene's life story with friends and family

Share Charene's life story with friends and family

DuBois-Leissner, Charene Elizabeth

Apr 1, 1959 - May 12, 2020

Charene Elizabeth DuBois-Leissner, 61, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 12, 2020. Services will be held at a later date Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Fl 33948.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store