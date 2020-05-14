Charene Elizabeth DuBois-Leissner
1959 - 2020
DuBois-Leissner, Charene Elizabeth
Apr 1, 1959 - May 12, 2020
Charene Elizabeth DuBois-Leissner, 61, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 12, 2020. Services will be held at a later date Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Fl 33948.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
