Charlene B. Carstens
Carstens, Charlene B.
Charlene B. Carstens nee Gross, 87, died peacefully with the love of her family and devoted caregiver Traci on July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. H. Paul Carstens. Loving mother of Julie Leventon and Sharon Frazin. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Vadim) Shifrin, Ariel and Nina Leventon. Dear great grandmother of Avi. Cherished sister of Harriet (the late Leslie) Rosenthal and the late Ernest Gross. Fond aunt of David (Colleen), Arla and Andrew. Great aunt of Jack, Noah, Taylor and Sloane. For many years she was an active composer, performer and teacher of music. She was an author of several books. She loved to ballroom dance. Charlene was an avid supporter of the arts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarasota Orchestra, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236, www.sarasotaorchesta.org. A private family service will be held in Chicago. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
