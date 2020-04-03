Home

National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Charlene Jones


1927 - 2020
Charlene Jones Obituary
Jones, Charlene
Dec 14, 1927 - Mar 31, 2020
Services will be at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements are by National Cremation and Burial Society. Charlene retired from El Paso Public Schools in El Paso Texas and she is survived by her two daughters Joylnn Jones of Sarasota and Anni McLaughlin of New Hampshire and five grandchildren and two great granddaughters. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020
