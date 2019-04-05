Home

Charles A. (Charlie) Biskup


Biskup, Charles A. (Charlie)
June 2,1984 - March 31, 2019
Charles (Charlie) A. Biskup, 34, of Venice, FL formerly of Geneva, IL passed away March 31, 2019. Charlie was born June 6, 1984 in Elmhurst, IL to Debra and the late Alex Biskup. He is survived by his loving mother Debra and loving brother, Brant and wife Mattie; loving grandmother, Eleanore Pawlikowski and loving aunt Pamla Bates. Other survivors include loving cousins and extended family. Charlie was proceeded in death by his uncle Wayne and aunt Maureen Biskup. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on April 10, 2019, 10:00 am at Epiphany Cathedral.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
