Jul 29, 1929 - Mar 1, 2020
The Rev. Charles Richard Anders, 90, of Village on the Isle in Venice, FL and formally of Minneapolis, MN joined the heavenly choir on April 1, 2020 at the Luke Haven Nursing Home in Venice.
He was born July 29, 1929, in Frederick, MD to Charles Richard Anders, Sr., and Ida Ellen Anders (nee Plaine). After graduating from Frederick High School he received a BA Degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH in 1950, then a BA in Music (Magna Cum Laude) from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. In 1954, he received a BD Degree from Hamma Divinity School and was ordained into the Lutheran Church of America (LCA). After serving churches in Atlanta, GA and Greenwood, IN, he earned a Master's Degree with Distinction in Musicology from Indiana University in 1962. His career included service as a liturgical executive at the LCA's New York City headquarters, musicology professorships at Thiel College and St. Olaf College, and music editorial leadership at Augsburg Publishing in Minneapolis, MN. He served as senior pastor for Diamond Lake Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, MN until he retired in 1992. The couple moved to Florida in 2011.
Charles is survived by his dear fellow-musician wife, Beverly, and two children, Laura, of Venice, Florida, and Michael (Nance) of Lake St. Croix Beach, Minnesota. He is further survived by: grandson Jacob Anders (Erin) and great-grandson Mikko Anders of Palmer, Alaska; grandson Thomason Anders (Elizabeth) and great grandsons Martin and Henrik Anders of Copenhagen, Denmark; and granddaughter Marit Anders of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pastor Charles R. Anders' name to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238; and to Luke Haven Nursing Home c/o Village on the Isle, Financial Services Office, 920 Tamiami Trail South, Venice, FL 34285. Farley Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory of Venice, Florida (941-488-2291), is hosting an online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/charles-anders or at 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL 34285.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020