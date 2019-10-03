Home

National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillippi Estate Park
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Charles Anthony Judkins
Charles Anthony Judkins

Charles Anthony Judkins


1955 - 2019
Charles Anthony Judkins Obituary
Judkins, Charles Anthony
April 7, 1955 - Sept. 25, 2019
Charlie's life was adventurous, rich and full, and far too short. His kindness, generosity, storytelling, and sense of humor will long be remembered by all who knew and loved him.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife Valerie, his beloved sons Scott (Gemmalynn), Nick and Jeremiah (Christine) and granddaughter Zadie, as well as siblings Carl and Gayle.
A proud U.S. Navy veteran, Charlie served as a diver on one of the last wartime diesel submarines. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at Phillippi Estate Park in Sarasota on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Venice Little League Baseball, 250 Fort St., Venice, FL 34285 or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
