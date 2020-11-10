Chase, Charles
Oct 3, 1948 - Nov 5, 2020
Charles "Chuck" Chase, age 72, of Millersburg, Ohio and formerly of Sarasota, Florida went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Akron Summa Hospital after a brief illness.
Chuck was born October 3, 1948 in Bryan, Ohio. He was a 1967 graduate of West Holmes High School. Chuck was a veteran of the US Army. He served 24 years on the Sarasota County Fire Department as a Fireman - Paramedic. Chuck loved people, telling jokes and animals. But most of all, he loved his God.
He survived by his wife of 45 years, Deb (Davis) Chase; siblings and their spouses, Steve (Karen) Chase, Debbie (Tim) Allison and Denise (Ron) Zaugg; stepmother, Barbara Chase; stepfather, Tom Ames; and step brother, Les (Kim) Ames. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Kathy Chase, Helen June (James) Stoycheff and Carol (Rick) Samples; a brother-in-law, Kenneth (Cheryl) Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norbert Chase; his mother, LaVerne Ames; and a brother, Jim Chase.
A private graveside service will be held and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family wants to thank those who have lovingly supported them throughout this difficult time. It was a tremendous blessing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Church of Millersburg, Ohio or to the Holmes County Humane Society.
