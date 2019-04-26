|
Crandall, Charles "Jim"
Nov. 15, 1925 - April 17, 2019
Charles "Jim" Crandall, 93, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully on
Wednesday, April 17th. Jim was born to Mary Charlotte Guthneck-Crandall and Charles Guthneck on November 15, 1925. Jim married the love of his life, Anne Crandall on April 1, 1944. Together they were blessed with 3 children, Susan Crandall Swier, Jan Crandall Polizzi and Jim Crandall Jr., five grandchildren and four great grand-children. He enjoyed life to the fullest and was active in many organizations including the Sahib Temple Shrine and Sons of the American Revolution. A memorial service will be held at 10am at the Toale Brother's Funeral Home Chapel at 6903 South Tamiami Trail, Wednesday, May 1st. Jim's interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:00 pm that afternoon.
