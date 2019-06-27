Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Duckworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Duckworth


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Duckworth Obituary
Duckworth, Charles
Aug 22, 1929 - Mar 22, 2019
Charles William Duckworth, 89, of Venice Florida, passed away on March 22, 2019. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, moved to Chicago Illinois, and then to Mount Vernon, Ohio as a child. He lived and worked as an expert carpenter in Mount Vernon, Ohio for over 40 years. He retired as carpenter from Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio. Charles also served his country in the Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. He served in the Korean War. In retirement he enjoyed relief carving and bicycling.
He is survived by his wife, son Anthony Duckworth, daughter Leslie Koehl (Duckworth), granddaughter Jennifer Koehl.
In lieu of cards, please donate to a veterans organization of your choice or Tidewell Hospice www.tidewell.org in Charles Duckworth's name.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.