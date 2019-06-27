|
Duckworth, Charles
Aug 22, 1929 - Mar 22, 2019
Charles William Duckworth, 89, of Venice Florida, passed away on March 22, 2019. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, moved to Chicago Illinois, and then to Mount Vernon, Ohio as a child. He lived and worked as an expert carpenter in Mount Vernon, Ohio for over 40 years. He retired as carpenter from Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio. Charles also served his country in the Army, Army Reserve and National Guard. He served in the Korean War. In retirement he enjoyed relief carving and bicycling.
He is survived by his wife, son Anthony Duckworth, daughter Leslie Koehl (Duckworth), granddaughter Jennifer Koehl.
In lieu of cards, please donate to a veterans organization of your choice or Tidewell Hospice www.tidewell.org in Charles Duckworth's name.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 27 to June 28, 2019