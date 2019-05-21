|
Fredey, Charles F.
June 18, 1928 - May 18, 2019
Charles died peacefully on Cape Cod. He leaves his be- loved wife of 67 years, Carol Ann Kimball, his devoted six children, Robin Fredey of St. Thomas, Charles Fredey IV of Key West, Adrienne Stuart of Tampa, Karen Rodi of Phoenix, Carolyn
Fredey of NYC and Marilyn Fredey of Duxbury, MA. and eleven grandchildren. Mr. Fredey graduated from Boston College with a BS/BA Class of 1952 and served with the United States Air Force as a Captain. He moved to Sara- sota in 1983 and quickly made many friends at Pelican Cove, the Oaks and in his real estate work. He loved playing tennis, golf, and poker. Services will be private with interment at Mt. Auburn in Cambridge, MA. Donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center/Multiple Myeloma Research.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019