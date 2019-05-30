Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Baptist Church
1661 Main Street
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
First Baptist Church
1661 Main Street
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Charles Fore


1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Rev. Charles Fore Obituary
Fore, Rev. Charles
Dec 13, 1930 - May 24, 2019
Rev. Charles Fore, 88, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Sarasota, FL, died on May 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 2:30pm on June 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL. Services will be held at 2:30pmon June 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL. Funeral arrangements by: First Baptist Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.