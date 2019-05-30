|
|
|
Fore, Rev. Charles
Dec 13, 1930 - May 24, 2019
Rev. Charles Fore, 88, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Sarasota, FL, died on May 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 2:30pm on June 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL. Services will be held at 2:30pmon June 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL. Funeral arrangements by: First Baptist Church, 1661 Main Street, Sarasota, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 30 to June 2, 2019
Read More