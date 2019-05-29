|
|
Frank, Charles "Lee"
June 12, 1945 - May 20, 2019
Charles "Lee" Frank of Punta Gorda, Florida (formerly of Penn Hills, PA. and Venice, FL.), passed away on May 20, 2019. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Frank and Thelma Frank LaDrew as well as his oldest daughter Tracy Harnett. He is survived by his wife Jean, brother Robert, and sister Darlene Mozina. Also surviving are sons Joshua and Aaron, daughters Dawn Grasinger and Lisa Krawczyk , step-son Barron Yarborough along with 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Lee was born in Pittsburgh, PA. and enjoyed a career in property management. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda on Sunday, June 9th at 2:00 PM. You may pay respects at www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2019