|
|
Gray, Charles Howard
Sept 30, 1958 - Mar 18, 2019
Charles Howard Gray of South Venice, Florida passed away on March 18th. He was born on September 30th, 1958, the first child to George Robert Gray and Dorothy Ruth Pollert Gray. His father proceeded him in death, his mother survives him in North Port, FL. He is also survived by his daughter Amanda Semar (Alec) of St. Peters, MO, his son Nic Gray (Becca) of Freeport, FL and has two grandsons Gabriel James and Nathaniel James. He is also survived by his two brothers George Gray (Beth) of Eldersburg, MD and Kevin Gray (Tina) of San Antonio, TX and his sister Cynthia Thomas (Keith) of Indianapolis, IN and also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was devoted to his family, his friends and his church. He enjoyed golfing, boating, the racetrack and the Stone Crabs baseball games. He enjoyed his work traveling around the country as an independent oil systems analyst for Lundberg Survey. A memorial service will be held at Lakeside Lutheran Church in Venice, FL at 1pm Saturday, March 23rd with a reception following. Memorials and donations may be made to the , Lakeside Lutheran Church or an organization of your choice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019