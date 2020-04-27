Home

Charles J. Briandi Sr.


1943 - 2020
Charles J. Briandi Sr. Obituary
Briandi, Charles J. Sr.
Mar 5, 1943 - Apr 23, 2020
"Charlie" of Nokomis, entered into rest after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lynne (Smith) Briandi; devoted father of Charlyn Briandi (Scott Gertiser), and Charles (Chuck) Jr. (Andrea) Briandi both of Nokomis. Cherished Poppy of Gregory (Jennifer) Seyfried, Michael Seyfried (Stephanie Rodriguez), Carly, Cassandra and Charles J III Briandi. Loving son of the late John R. and Julia C. Briandi; Dear brother of Anthony (Rita) Briandi; the late John C. (Jessica) Briandi; the late Jack (Audrey) Smith and the late Jack (Sandie) Hamilton. He is survived by many caring nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Charlie loved spending time gathered with his family and opened Briandi's Restaurant in 1989 where he developed many wonderful friendships, he enjoyed his customers and thought of them as part of the family, his son will continue the legacy.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
