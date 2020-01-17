|
McAllister, Charles J
Aug. 15, 1946 - Jan. 15, 2020
Charles J. McAllister, age 73, of Sarasota, Florida beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020. He was born August 15, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Charles R. and Marian McAllister.
Charles graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 1964 and from St. Joseph's University Deans List in 1968. He was the #1 Academic Graduate and National Honor Society of Jesuit Colleges. During Charles's school career he was a member of Who's Who Students, Honors Program Graduate w/ Thesis, first in Class Academic Graduate and Commandants List and Captain & State Champion in speaking & debating team.
Following college Charles served in the United States Army as 1st Lieutenant at Ft. Benning, GA, and as an Indirect Fire Infantry Officer. While stationed there, he attended Paratrooper School and earned his Airborne TAB. Charles also served in Berlin w/ NATO Troops across Europe.
After his Military Career Charles went onto a successful career in Industrial Manufacturing Machinery Sales. He later moved on to large scale water filtration treatment sales.
Charles enjoyed golf, reading, car racing, running, swimming, The Fine Arts and most importantly spending time with his family. He was a beloved family man and an incredibly hard worker. Charles was an incredibly genuine man and saw the best in everyone.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen A. McAllister; his two children, Bryan C. McAllister (Amanda) and Erin Masciulli (Eric); siblings, Anne Marie Narcini, Marybeth McAllister, Thom and Peter McAllister. Charles also leaves behind his two cherished grandchildren, Eric J. Masciulli Jr. and Emma K. Masciulli. He is preceded in death by his brother, Paul McAllister.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Michael Archangel Church, 5394 Midnight Pass Rd., Sarasota, FL 34242. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
Graveside services with military honors will be announced and held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a future date.
Memorial gifts in Charles's honor may be made to Teen Court of Sarasota Inc., P.O. Box 48927, Sarasota, FL 34230.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com for the McAllister family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020