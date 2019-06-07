Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
Desoto Beach Club, for details call 404-365-9697
5201 Desoto Road
Sarasota, FL
1947 - 2019
Charles J. Miller Obituary
Miller, Charles J.
Dec 7, 1947 - May 20, 2019
Charlie Miller, age 71, a longtime Sarasota resident, passed away at his current residence, Desoto Beach Club. Predeceased by parents Al and Thelma Miller of Venice, FL. The Miller family was from Griffith, Indiana and Charlie graduated from Griffith High School and Indiana University. He was active in local organizations including the Adaptive Golf Association. Survived by eight siblings: Patty Miller Conaway, Carol Miller and family, Dan Miller and family of Venice, Dianna Miller and family, Nancy Miller Wizeman and family, Bruce Miller and family of Sarasota, Alan Miller, Atlanta GA, and Mary L. Miller, Raleigh NC.
A life celebration is planned for July 6, 2019, at Desoto Beach Club, 5201 Desoto Road, Sarasota 34235. For details, please call 404-365-9697.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 7 to June 9, 2019
