Burch, Charles K. "Chuck"
Nov 28, 1933 - Jul 31, 2019
Charles K. "Chuck" Burch, Mt. Morris, Venice, FL and Retsof, July 31, 2019. Survived by his loving wife of over 65 years, Joyce. 3 children Lori Bartram of Venice, FL, Wendi Occhioni of Retsof & Timothy (Tom Vitale) Burch of E. Hampton. Son-in-law Mark Occhioni of Leicester. 4 grandchildren Eric (Mary) & Jason Occhioni, Jamie (Robert) Salisbury & Casey Bartram. 2 great grandchildren Charlie & Jo Jo, Step grandchild Sydnei Bartram. Brother-in-law Clark Sattora of Mt. Morris Several nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Gene Burch, sisters Eleanor (Manny) Passamonte, Edith (Paul) George & Brother-in-law Harold (Alice Ann) Sattora.
Friends may call Sun from 1-4 pm at the John W Martin Funeral Home, 37 Chapel St, (Rt 408), Mt Morris. Firemen services will be held Sun at 4 pm. Funeral Services to be held Mon at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be to Mt Morris Ambulance Fund. More info visit www.johnwmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019