Herring, Charles L

Jun 15, 1931 - Apr 10, 2020

Charles L. Herring passed away on April 10th in Denver, Colorado.

Charles Herring "Bucky" as he was always known came to Sarasota in 1939. He attended Southside

Elementary and graduated from Sarasota High School where he was a member of both the Key Club and the "S" Club.

Bucky graduated from Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Law School where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and the early 50's "Starting Five" when they won the National Basketball Championship two years in a row. After serving two years in the USAF he extended his law school training in Tax Law at NYU.

He practiced law in Vero Beach, Florida for many years and later worked in the oil and gas industry traveling and settling in Denver, Colorado. He retired and relocated to Vero Beach and Denver.

Mr. Herring is survived by a daughter Susan Shaw of Highland Ranch, Colorado; a son Mark Herring of Richmond, Virginia; two sisters, Gwen Singletary of Indialantic, Florida, and Betty Walker of Sarasota; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Mary Ann Robinson of Indialantic.

Burial will be at the Veterans National Cemetery at Cape Canaveral Florida on a date yet to be determined.





