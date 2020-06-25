Charles McGovern Iii
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGovern III, Charles
Feb 13, 1937 - Jun. 18, 2020
Charles McGovern, III (Chuck), passed away June 18, 2020, at the age of 83 after fighting a long illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son, Charles IV and his sister, Fosie Stephenson. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kristina (Tina) Poppa McGovern, his children, Melissa Prather, Jennifer Waelti, Robert and Matthew McGovern, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Mary Tucker, brothers, Michael and Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he grew up in a military family, traveling extensively in his formative years. He lived in Japan and Germany for many years as his father was a career soldier in the US Army. Charles also served in the Army. When his father retired in Dayton, Ohio, he followed suit, settling in the North Dayton area.
He was a successful builder and real estate developer. He built several subdivisions in Troy, OH and Vandalia, OH. He was well known for his negotiating skills and exuberant enthusiasm for life.
Chuck and Tina moved to Siesta Key in 1980 where they raised their son, Matthew. They built rental properties on Siesta Key where they ran McGovern Beachfront Vacation Rentals for 35 years.
Chuck lived a life of love and adventure which he always shared with others. He was a private pilot, scuba diver, and golfer. He loved and owned antique cars, planes, helicopters, and boats. His exuberant enthusiasm for life, gift of gab, good sense of humor and quick wit will be sorely missed.
Chuck will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery in a private family ceremony in late July. Condolences can be sent to www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved