McGovern III, Charles
Feb 13, 1937 - Jun. 18, 2020
Charles McGovern, III (Chuck), passed away June 18, 2020, at the age of 83 after fighting a long illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son, Charles IV and his sister, Fosie Stephenson. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kristina (Tina) Poppa McGovern, his children, Melissa Prather, Jennifer Waelti, Robert and Matthew McGovern, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Mary Tucker, brothers, Michael and Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he grew up in a military family, traveling extensively in his formative years. He lived in Japan and Germany for many years as his father was a career soldier in the US Army. Charles also served in the Army. When his father retired in Dayton, Ohio, he followed suit, settling in the North Dayton area.
He was a successful builder and real estate developer. He built several subdivisions in Troy, OH and Vandalia, OH. He was well known for his negotiating skills and exuberant enthusiasm for life.
Chuck and Tina moved to Siesta Key in 1980 where they raised their son, Matthew. They built rental properties on Siesta Key where they ran McGovern Beachfront Vacation Rentals for 35 years.
Chuck lived a life of love and adventure which he always shared with others. He was a private pilot, scuba diver, and golfer. He loved and owned antique cars, planes, helicopters, and boats. His exuberant enthusiasm for life, gift of gab, good sense of humor and quick wit will be sorely missed.
Chuck will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery in a private family ceremony in late July. Condolences can be sent to www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota.
Feb 13, 1937 - Jun. 18, 2020
Charles McGovern, III (Chuck), passed away June 18, 2020, at the age of 83 after fighting a long illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son, Charles IV and his sister, Fosie Stephenson. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kristina (Tina) Poppa McGovern, his children, Melissa Prather, Jennifer Waelti, Robert and Matthew McGovern, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Mary Tucker, brothers, Michael and Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he grew up in a military family, traveling extensively in his formative years. He lived in Japan and Germany for many years as his father was a career soldier in the US Army. Charles also served in the Army. When his father retired in Dayton, Ohio, he followed suit, settling in the North Dayton area.
He was a successful builder and real estate developer. He built several subdivisions in Troy, OH and Vandalia, OH. He was well known for his negotiating skills and exuberant enthusiasm for life.
Chuck and Tina moved to Siesta Key in 1980 where they raised their son, Matthew. They built rental properties on Siesta Key where they ran McGovern Beachfront Vacation Rentals for 35 years.
Chuck lived a life of love and adventure which he always shared with others. He was a private pilot, scuba diver, and golfer. He loved and owned antique cars, planes, helicopters, and boats. His exuberant enthusiasm for life, gift of gab, good sense of humor and quick wit will be sorely missed.
Chuck will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery in a private family ceremony in late July. Condolences can be sent to www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.