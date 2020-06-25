To my dear sister, Tina,



Sending all my love to you and to all who knew and loved Chuck. He was loved by many!



I will miss my dear brother-in-law. He was such an integral part of our family and added such a unique perspective any time we had a discussion. Who will I argue with now?!



Having Chuck join our family changed all of our lives, and there are so many fun times to remember him by. Chuck's generosity, his enthusiasm for life, his caring and loving nature, and his joking and playful mannerisms, permanently left a mark on all of us.



I think everyone has a story to tell that includes him! One of my favorites is the brawl we got into at Annarinos! Chuck was the defender and was right by my side! Well now it's our turn to be by your side. Please know that anytime you need me, I'm here.

I love you sister.

Janine Poppa