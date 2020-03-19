Herald Tribune Obituaries
Charles Mertz


1936 - 2020
Charles Mertz Obituary
Mertz, Charles
Sarasota: Charles H. Mertz III, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI on July 12, 1936 Charles moved to Princeton Junction, NJ in 1973 and resided there until moving to Florida in 1992 where he retired. He was an expert in the field of Color and spent the beginning of his professional career as a textile engineer with Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI and his career aspirations led him to join Applied Color Systems, a small start-up company located in Princeton, NJ as a key member of their senior leadership team.
Mr. Mertz was a golf enthusiast and relished his tenure as President of the Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club in Sarasota, FL. He enjoyed traveling, golf, automobiles, playing cards and spending time with his family and many friends.
Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara of 59 years. Surviving are his loving children, Vicki Knapp of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Jeffrey Mertz and his wife Nancy of Middlesex, NJ and Timothy Mertz and his wife Laura of Bridgewater, NJ; his four grandchildren: Michael Knapp, Erica & Justine Mertz and Cameron Mertz as well as his five great-grandchildren: August, June, Anthony, Charlotte and Lydia.
Mr. Mertz will be remembered as a patient, kind and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always saw the best in people and in life.
Charles has requested a private family service. Please to keep Charles and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
