|
|
Mesloh, Charles
March 21, 1929 - February 20, 2019
Charles (Chuck) Mesloh passed away February 20th of renal failure. Chuck was raised in Columbus, Ohio and attended Columbus Central High where he was the class valedictorian. Although he was a life-long supporter of Ohio State University, he attended college at Bowling Green University. He majored in physical education and ran on the track team setting several records.
After college, he spent two years in the army. Although the Korean War was going on, he was sent to Venice, Italy. This probably sparked his life-long love of travel with his wife Terry. He met his wife Terry at a summer resort on Lake Erie and when she returned to Ohio State University for her senior year, he enrolled in the physical therapy program there. Chuck and Terry were married on August 19, 1956. After being the head of the physical therapy department at the Cincinnati Christ Hospital, they moved to Sarasota in 1957 where their son Charlie was born. Chuck had a physical therapy private practice for 30 years until he retired.
For many years, he was a well known sailor on Florida's west coast winning over 100 races including the Key West Race, the race to Mexico and the race to Nassau. He loved playing handball at the YMCA and had many good friends there. For over 30 years, he had a weekend home in Boca Grande, Fl and was one of the first members of the Boca Grande Club where he enjoyed the sailing and fishing in local Charlotte Harbor waters.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Terry, son Charlie, and grandson Perry. His wife and son were with him when he passed at home while under Hospice care. No services are planned as that was Chuck's wish.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019