Charles Nichols
1943 - 2020
Nichols, Charles
Feb 02, 1943 - May 12, 2020
Charles was born in Mi.,he grew up in Co. Later moved to NY to work for Avon as an exec.. He moved to Sarasota Fl from Ga.In Fl. he owned hair Salons. The last one Backstage. He is survived by his sister Diane and brother Ken. Also deceased are his sisters Ellen and Edna. He will be missed by his close friends.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
