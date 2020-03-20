Home

Charles Peterson


1924 - 2020
Charles Peterson Obituary
Peterson, Charles
May 19, 1924 - Mar 10, 2020
Charles P. Peterson, 95, of Sarasota, passed away March 10, 2020 at the Pines of Sarasota. Born May 19, 1924, Charles was raised in Detroit, MI to Arthur and Edith (nee Payne) Peterson. Charles proudly served his country in the Air Force during WW II. When he returned from the War he married Beverly Cavanagh and started his family in Detroit. He was employed by Detroit Edison Utility Co. as a construction manager until retiring. In 1985 Charles fell in love and married Dorothy Leckemby Brooks and the two relocated to Sarasota where they lived in the Meadows Country Club Community and loved their time there playing golf and enjoying social activities. Charles was a Free Mason and an active Shriner.
Charles was preceded in death by his first wife Beverly, daughter Karen Ann, brother Art Peterson and a step-son Steven Craig Brooks.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Dorothy, children Cathy Ann Allore and Charles Peterson, step children Sharon Brooks Casserly, Marshall Robert Brooks, Beth Brooks, 10 grand children and 9 great-grand children.
A celebration of Charles life with be schedule at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
