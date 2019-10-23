|
|
Randall, Charles
Aug. 14, 1928 - Oct. 17, 2019
A very good loving caring man left this earth on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Charles (Charlie or Chuck) Randall died from an aggressive sickness from cancer. He was a "young" 91 years old.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and served with the 936th C Company, Field Artillery Battalion.
Charlie was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on August 14, 1928. His parents and his brother predeceased him.
He and his wife Marilyn were married 66 years last May and wished they could have had many more years together. They moved to Sarasota from Saugus, Massachusetts in 1980.
He is survived and missed by his wife, their four children (and children by marriage), their five granddaughters and two wonderful little great-grandsons. Our daughters are Susan Randall and her husband Bill Banusiewicz and Diane Randall of Sarasota. Our sons are Michael Randall and his wife Ellen of Lilburn, Georgia and Gary Randall of Sarasota. Our grandchildren are Rebecca Thayer, Lisa Banusiewicz, Sr. Erin Randall, Katelyn DiGioia (Jonathan) and Emily Randall. Our two great-grandsons are Wilde Baxter and Nathan DiGioia. He was loved and will be missed by a large extended family of sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces and others.
Chuck retired from the City of Sarasota Public Works Department after many years of accomplishment and with good memories and friends. In 1996 he was chosen as Employee of the Year for the entire City.
Charlie's greatest recreational love was competitive swimming. He was a member beginning in the early 1980's of the Suncoast Masters Swim Team in Sarasota and since 2006 as a member of Sarasota Sharks Masters. He loved the many swimmeets all over Florida, the camaradie with his "swim friends", the banquets and the hard won ribbons and trophies. When he could no longer compete in meets because of his health, he continued to swim laps at Arlington Pool and enjoyed that as often as possible.
A service will be held at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to All Faiths Food Bank, 8171 Blaikie Court, Sarasota, FL 34240.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019