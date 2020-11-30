1/1
Charles Reeder "Chuck" Savidge
1934 - 2020
Charles Reeder Savidge, known to many as Chuck, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. Born in Springfield, Pennsylvania on Feb. 6, 1934. Chuck graduated from Springfield High School and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
After serving five years in the Army, Chuck joined the Fidelity Bank and became vice president. In 1975 he moved to Madisonville Kentucky, where he owned
and operated South Hopkins Coal Company and Triple H Trucking Company. While in Kentucky, Chuck served as Chairman of the Kentucky Coal Association and he served on the Energy Commission.
Chuck retired to Longboat Key, Florida, where he served as a commissioner and was on the board of The Florida Northern Trust.
Philanthropy and community service were key themes in Chuck's life. He served on the Board of the United Way, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was president of the United Way in Madisonville, Kentucky and was a member of the Sarasota Suncoast United Way's Alexis de Tocqueville Society. Chuck also served as Chairman of the Board of the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation.
Chuck is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter Janice Savidge Bowers, son C. Reed Savidge and daughter-in-law, Ginny Dugger Savidge. Grandchildren, Betsy Wild, Hannah Parker, Olivia Bowers, Jessica Savidge, Jennifer Bartlett and Charles Savidge, great-grandchildren , Max Wild, Owen Wild, Jack Parker, Leaf Bartlett and Edith Savidge, and nephew, David Shirmer and great nephew, Brandon Shirmer.
In Lieu of Flowers please send a donation in Chuck's name to: Tidewell Foundation, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238
For online tributes, please visit www.rtsfunerals.com




Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
