Glidden, Charles S. "Bud"
Jan 4, 1935 - Feb 7, 2020
Charles S. "Bud" Glidden, Jr., 85 of Sarasota, FL, and formerly of Nantucket MA, passed away on February 7, 2020, at his home in Sarasota. Bud was born in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on January 4, 1935, and was Nantucket's New Year's baby for 1935. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired as a Master Chief Boatswain's Mate. While raising his family in Vermont, he worked at General Electric and the New England Telephone Company. After returning to Nantucket in 1980, he founded Nantucket Property Management, where he worked until retiring to Florida. Prior to his retirement, Bud volunteered on the Nantucket Fire Department, served as a deputy sheriff with the Nantucket County Sheriff's Office, served as a reserve police officer with the Nantucket Police Department, and served as Nantucket's Emergency Management Director. Bud was a dedicated member of many fraternal and service organizations. He was a member of Post 87 of the American Legion in West Rutland, VT, Union Lodge F. & A.M. in Nantucket, MA, and Sahib Shrine in Sarasota, Fl. He was a Captain of the Guard Emeritus of the Sahib Shrine, a past Commodore of the Sahib Shrine Mariners, a past president of the Sahib Shrine Kentucky Colonels, and a past president of the local chapter of the National Sojourners. In 2012 he was chosen as Sahib Shriner of the year. He was especially proud of his volunteer work in the Order of Quetzalcoatl and being selected as an OKET member of this organization. Membership in the Order is limited to those who have distinguished themselves in service to the Shrine. Their philanthropic efforts help provide transportation for children to . Bud served as Chief Camaxtli for the Order of Quetzalcoatl, and in 2018 was chosen as "Chief Camaxtli of the Year." Bud is predeceased by his first wife, Mona Mackerney Glidden of West Rutland, VT, and Nantucket, MA, and his second wife, Phyllis Proctor Glidden of Nantucket. He is survived by his wife, Carole Glidden of Sarasota, FL, and his two children, Ronald Glidden and wife, Susan, of Wellfleet, MA, and Charlene Chadwick and husband, Brian, of Forestdale, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jared Chadwick and wife, Marilyn; Jennifer Chadwick and fiancé, Nimchy Regis; and Emily Glidden; and by his great-grandsons, Jared and Jack Chadwick; and by his stepdaughter, Renee Byrd; stepson, Heath Byrd and wife, Alexandra, and step-grandchildren, Heath Byrd, Jr. and Tate Byrd. A memorial service to celebrate Bud's enthusiasm for life, friendly smile, and courage will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church, Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Graveside services will be held in Nantucket, MA, on a date to be determined at a later time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020