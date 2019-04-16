Home

Charles Schindler


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Schindler Obituary
Schindler, Charles
Feb 19, 1935 - Apr 6, 2019

Charles Schindler, 84, of Sarasota, FL, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Sylvester, Frederick and Alvin, his wife Jo Ann and his grandson Joey.
Survived by his daughter Lesa (Joe) Hartigan, son, Charles Schindler Jr. and grandchildren, Daniel and Ella and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 4:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall, 2803 38th Avenue E., Bradenton, FL 34208.
Memorial services in Ohio will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00 pm, Kingdom Hall, 2180 Martin Road, Mogadore, OH 44260.
Sound Choice Cremation & Burials are handling his arrangements www.SoundChoiceCremation.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
