Bollman, MD, Charles Smith
Nov 3, 1941 - Jul 23, 2019
Charles Smith Bollman, MD passed away peacefully July 23, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Springfield, Missouri, he was the son of Ida Elizabeth Smith and Clement Archibald Bollman. He had a sister, Joan Bollman Hamilton who preceded him in death in 1984. Charles grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma and graduated from The University of Oklahoma, followed by The University of Oklahoma Medical School. He married Beverly Gertrude McKinney in 1965 and they celebrated 54 years together. Charles joined the US Army and trained to become a general surgeon at Tripler Army Hospital in Oahu, Hawaii. After 5 years of surgical training, Charles spent a year in Vietnam operating from the 3rd Field Hospital in Saigon where he became Chief of Surgery. He also volunteered at the Vietnamese 7th Day Adventist Hospital in Saigon. Returning from Vietnam, he served as Chief of Surgery in Ft. Belvoir in Alexandria, Virginia. After an honorable discharge, he built a private practice at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas, where he practiced surgery for 43 years. He recently retired to Sarasota, Florida, where he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking long walks and travelling to see new places and to share in family celebrations around the country. Charles and Beverly shared a true love that will last an eternity and they were most proud of their 5 children. Keith (Barbara), Kristi, Heidi (Glenn), Kyle (Hollee) and Jeffrey (Tania). He was also blessed with 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Charles was a lifelong Episcopalian and an active member of the Church of the Covenant, Junction City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Covenant, Junction City, Kansas or the Church of the Redeemer, Sarasota, Florida. Services will be held at 11:30 am on August 3, 2019 at the Church of the Redeemer. Funeral arrangements and services by: Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory. Internment will be at a later date at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 25 to July 26, 2019