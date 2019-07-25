Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Redeemer
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bollman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Smith Bollman M.D.


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Smith Bollman M.D. Obituary
Bollman, MD, Charles Smith
Nov 3, 1941 - Jul 23, 2019
Charles Smith Bollman, MD passed away peacefully July 23, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Springfield, Missouri, he was the son of Ida Elizabeth Smith and Clement Archibald Bollman. He had a sister, Joan Bollman Hamilton who preceded him in death in 1984. Charles grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma and graduated from The University of Oklahoma, followed by The University of Oklahoma Medical School. He married Beverly Gertrude McKinney in 1965 and they celebrated 54 years together. Charles joined the US Army and trained to become a general surgeon at Tripler Army Hospital in Oahu, Hawaii. After 5 years of surgical training, Charles spent a year in Vietnam operating from the 3rd Field Hospital in Saigon where he became Chief of Surgery. He also volunteered at the Vietnamese 7th Day Adventist Hospital in Saigon. Returning from Vietnam, he served as Chief of Surgery in Ft. Belvoir in Alexandria, Virginia. After an honorable discharge, he built a private practice at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas, where he practiced surgery for 43 years. He recently retired to Sarasota, Florida, where he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking long walks and travelling to see new places and to share in family celebrations around the country. Charles and Beverly shared a true love that will last an eternity and they were most proud of their 5 children. Keith (Barbara), Kristi, Heidi (Glenn), Kyle (Hollee) and Jeffrey (Tania). He was also blessed with 23 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Charles was a lifelong Episcopalian and an active member of the Church of the Covenant, Junction City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Covenant, Junction City, Kansas or the Church of the Redeemer, Sarasota, Florida. Services will be held at 11:30 am on August 3, 2019 at the Church of the Redeemer. Funeral arrangements and services by: Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory. Internment will be at a later date at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now