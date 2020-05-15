Or Copy this URL to Share

Strickland Jr., Charles

Mar 9, 1936 - May 13, 2020

Charles Strickland Jr., of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 13, 2020. Services will be held at 5:00 - 7:00pm on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel, 1015 14th Street W. Bradenton, Florida. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes.



