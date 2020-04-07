|
Sykes, Charles
Mar 21, 1950 - Apr 5, 2020
Charles "Chuck" Sykes died on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at age 70. Born in Chadron, Nebraska, he was a Sarasota area resident for more than 40 years. Charles leaves behind his wife Deborah of 37 years. He is also survived by his sons Damian and Mathew, step daughter Alicia, grandsons Cameron, Brandon and Ethan, brother Lee, and sisters Jody, Sue and Kathy. Charles Sykes was well loved by friends, family and all those who knew him.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020