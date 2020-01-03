|
|
Pappas , Charles W.
May 13, 1931 - Dec 18, 2019
Charles W. Pappas of North Venice, FL, formerly of Acton, MA died on Dec. 18, 2019. He was an outstanding football player in his hometown, Quincy, MA, and at Bates College for which his company was later named. After graduation he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and married his college sweetheart, Barbara (Bobbie) Swett. He was stationed in Twentynine Palms, CA and Quantico, VA retiring from there as a 1st. Lt. He founded Bates Finishing Supply Inc. in 1964 selling paint finishing equipment and related supplies to industry, the largest company of its kind, in New England.
His parents were William and Stella Rozantes Pappas, immigrants from Greece. He was proud of his Greek Heritage. Loving father of Michael and Marianne Good Pappas, Carole Ann Pappas, Jeffrey Pappas and partner, George Carpinone, and Christopher Pappas and wife, Monique Fontaine. He was a faithful follower of his children's activities and a strong supporter of their sports teams.
Loving grandfather of Mikaela White Pappas, Marina Pappas, Erika Hodess, Jacob Hodess, Derek Safford, Nathaniel Pappas, Christian Pappas, and Charlie Pappas. He enjoyed attending many of their sporting events and activities.
He was a Corporator of the Assabet Savings Bank and served many years on the Board of Investment of the Middlesex Savings Bank when they merged. He formed numerous close relationships with his customers, friends, and friends at the bank, and was known for his ready laugh, sense of humor, and larger than life personality for which one dear friend said, "He makes me laugh!"
Charlie is survived by his sister-in-law, Carole Olstead and her children, Beth, Melissa, and Krista, and husband, Don, as well as nephews and their wives Bill and Peggy Naumes, George and Betty Lou Naumes, Bill and Marcia Pappas and niece Sandra Harmon and husband Shep. He was predeceased by sisters Anna Naumes, Dorothy Vlahos, and brother Jim Pappas.
Burial of the urn and graveside service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on January 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. There will be procession leaving from Farley Funeral Home in Venice (265 S. Nokomis Ave Venice Florida 34285) at 12:00 p.m. if you wish to attend. Memorials may be made in his honor to the USO (P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677) or to the Season of Sharing (Community Foundation of Sarasota County 2635 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020