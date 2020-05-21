Charles Walker Haggard Jr.
1933 - 2020
Haggard, Jr., Charles Walker
Aug 2, 1933 - May 15, 2020
Charles Walker Haggard Jr., died of heart failure in the arms of his devoted wife, Sharon Greene Haggard. He was the son of Charles Walker Haggard Sr. and Mozelle (Davis) Haggard. After 37 years with the IRS, Charles retired, moved to Sarasota and started his company as a Taxpayer Advocate. For many years he was active with the Shriners, past Master of his Masonic Lodge, and served on the Florida Bar Grievance Committee. Charles was the quintessential southern gentleman.
A celebration of his Life will be held in the future.



Published in Herald Tribune from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
