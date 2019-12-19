|
|
Glunk, Charles William (Bill)
Oct 15, 1923 - Nov 26, 2019
Bill was born in State College, PA on October 15, 1923. A Graduate of Lewistown High School, Lewistown, PA, Bill enlisted in the Naval Cadet flight program in Detroit, MI in 1942. While in flight training at Lambert Field, St. Louis, MO, he met a beautiful girl named Rhoda, and fell in love. On Dec. 3, 1943 Bill was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the USMC and received his wings. He served in the Pacific during World War II as a fighter pilot VMF-314 flying 40 combat missions. Bill also served during the Korean War as a flight instructor. He remained in the Marine Corp Reserves, retiring in 1966 after 24 years as a Lt. Colonel and Commander, VMF-441.
On September 8, 1945 he married the love of his life, Rhoda Vettori of St Louis, MO. On September 8, 2017 they joyfully celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. Bill graduated from Purdue University as a mechanical engineer and worked for A.P. Green Refractory as a Draftsman, Installation Engineer, Sales Engineer and retired as Vice President of Sales in 1982. Rhoda and Bill retired to Sarasota, FL in 1982 where they enjoyed their grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom will miss "Papa." He was active in golf, travel, teaching with Senior Net, and Sunnyside Village activities.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rhoda; parents, Ruth and Charles Glunk; sisters, Jane Smith and Kay Davis; brother, Kirk Glunk; his son and his wife, Peter and Sherry Glunk; and his grandson, Paul Jay Glunk.
He is survived by son: William Jay Glunk (Jan) of Pittsburgh, PA, daughters: Sister Rhoda Kay Glunk, Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, KY, and Phyllis Salvatori (Lee) of Sarasota, his grandchildren: Angela Salvatori, Rocco Salvatori (DeAnn), Maria Salvatori Marek (Kristopher), Dominic Salvatori, Chaz Glunk, Austin Glunk, Tara Drucker (David), Jake Glunk, Roxy Glunk, Molly Glunk, his great grandchildren: Amelia, Elyse, Noah, Elena, Dalia, Dax and Milo; brother: Robert Emmons(Christine) of Santa Barbara, CA, brother in law Jim Davis and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on December 30, 2019 at 10 AM at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Clark Road, Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Mission Advancement, (scnfamily.org) Sunnyside Village Foundation or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2019