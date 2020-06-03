Charlie Ingram Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ingram, Jr., Charlie
Mar 23, 1939 - Jun 1, 2020
Charlie Ingram, Jr., 81, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 1, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Fla 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Westside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved