Ingram, Jr., Charlie

Mar 23, 1939 - Jun 1, 2020

Charlie Ingram, Jr., 81, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 1, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Fla 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



