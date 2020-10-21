1/
Charlotte Horowitz Held
1931 - 2020
Held, Charlotte Horowitz
Aug 7, 1931 - Oct 20, 2020
Charlotte Horowitz Held, born August 7, 1931, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, in Sarasota, Florida. She was surrounded by the love of her family near and far. She leaves behind her children, Michael and Robin Held, Jeffrey and Amy Held, Susan and Robert Goldstein, and her loving grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Kira and Ethan Held, Charles, and David Goldstein. After a childhood in Atlanta, Georgia, she met and married Charles Held in 1958 and soon moved to Miami, where they created a prosperous life. She was laid to rest at Mt Nebo Cemetery, Miami, FL.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.



