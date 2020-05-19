Or Copy this URL to Share

Betsey, Charmaine

Aug 3, 1989 - May 13, 2020

Charmaine Betsey, 30, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 13, 2020. Services will be held at 5-8PM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



