Charmaine Betsey
Betsey, Charmaine
Aug 3, 1989 - May 13, 2020
Charmaine Betsey, 30, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 13, 2020. Services will be held at 5-8PM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
